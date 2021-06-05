Visakhapatnam: Private hospital employee alleges cops imposed fine despite showing ID

Visakhapatnam: A woman, returning from work, created a flutter in Visakhapatnam on Saturday evening.

Despite showing her identity card, she alleged that a fine was imposed and her two-wheeler key was taken away by the police while she was returning home after work along with her friend.

Lakshmi Aparna is working in a private hospital. Her friend was stopped by the police at Rama Talkies junction and imposed a fine for violating curfew norms.

Lakshmi Aparna alleged that despite showing the identity card the cops charged a fine. She picked up an argument with the police.

Later, police tried to arrest Aparna and her friend and also took the vehicle keys. Opposing it, Aparna expressed anguish and said she was being harassed by the police.

Her friend was taken into the police custody. When the women constables were trying to bundle up Aparna to take her to Dwaraka police station in a vehicle, Aparna resisted squatting on the road, demanding cancellation of the fine charged and release of her friend.

However, the police rejected her allegations, "The fine was charged against the two-wheeler rider and Aparna was not with her friend when the fine was imposed. In fact, Aparna picked up an argument unnecessarily with us and abused the staff, causing disruption to our duty. We brought the matter to our higher authorities," the police informed.