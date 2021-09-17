Visakhapatnam: Privatisation move will further hurt BJP, warns Brinda Karat

Visakhapatnam: BJP appears to fight more on religious issues rather than public issues, alleged CPM politburo member Brinda Karat.



Speaking at a meeting held here on Thursday, she said people will certainly teach a befitting lesson to the BJP government soon. Brinda Karat urged the people to extend their support for the ensuing nationwide bandh scheduled on September 27 against the BJP's policies and make it a grand success.

Brinda Karat explained that 4.43 lakh people had died due to Covid-19 in the country and communist-ruled countries showed good results in bringing down Covid deaths.

She pointed out that the BJP government had no history of participating in the independence struggle. The politburo member alleged that the Prime Minister was trying to handover the country's wealth to Adanis and Ambanis. She also said that privatisation of the public sectors would further damage the BJP in future.

She asked why the Centre failed to fulfil the assurances given to the Andhra Pradesh government during the bifurcation of the state. Also, she questioned why Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was not demanding the Central government to accord special category status by teaming up with the Opposition parties, including TDP for the sake of people in AP.

The meeting was attended by CPM state secretariat member Ch Narasinga Rao, CPI state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy, communist party leaders B Ganga Rao and Kondaiah.