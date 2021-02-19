Visakhapatnam: Put in combined efforts for success of municipal polls, staff told

Visakhapatnam: Nagalakshmi Selvarajan took charge as Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. Earlier, she served as Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APEPDCL).

Nagalakshmi, a 2012-batch IAS officer, after taking charge as Municipal Commissioner, conducted a meeting with the staff and interacted with them. Speaking on the occasion, she said all arrangements will be made for the ensuing municipal polls scheduled on March 10. The Municipal Commissioner took stock of the strong rooms, ballot boxes, transport facility, stationery and polling material arranged for the polls. She called upon the staff to put in combined efforts to ensure successful conduct of the ensuing municipal polls.

Responding to the Municipal Commissioner, GVMC Chief Engineer M Venkateswara Rao said arrangements will be made at 1,712 polling stations in GVMC limits.

Later, Nagalakshmi Selvarajan checked the details of the aspirants who died after submitting their nominations. Additional Commissioners P Asha Jyothi, AV Ramani and V Sanyasi Rao, Chief City Planner RJ Vidyullatha and Chief Medical Officer of Health (GVMC) KSLG Sastry among others participated in the meeting.