Visakhapatnam: Railways take up special awareness drive on fire safety

Visakhapatnam : With Diwali around the corner, Waltair division has launched a special drive for maintaining fire safety in trains.

As a part of it, special checks have been carried out in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam by railway officials, Civil Defence volunteers, RPF to prevent carrying inflammable materials. Special squads were formed to prevent carrying firecrackers in trains and inflammable products on board. The special squads keep a strict vigil to ensure safety of passengers.

Divisional railway manager of Waltair Saurabh Prasad said railway police have been carrying out safety measures like random bag checks of the passengers at the stations. This apart, announcements are made to inform people that carrying firecrackers is prohibited. Flouting of rules will be met with stringent punishment, the railway officials emphasised.

Further, dog squad has been put into action for the purpose. Civil defence personnel were also chipping in to carry out checks at various railway stations. Meanwhile, Bheemli police took two illegal cracker manufacturers into custody. About 18 kg material was seized from them.

As the smoke emanating while bursting firecrackers could be hazardous, doctors and ophthalmologists exercised caution and underlined the need to follow safety measures.

Recommending safe celebration of the festival of lights, consultant ophthalmologist of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Dr. Mugundhan Rajarajan shared a list of dos and don’ts while lighting firecrackers.

He recommended purchasing fireworks from authorised manufacturers and using them after sun-drying them for two days. The storage of firecrackers should be done in cardboard boxes and they should be kept out of children’s reach and away from mixing along with other flammable material, he suggested.

Further, Dr. Mugundhan Rajarajan said open areas should be opted to light crackers. Wearing protective goggles while bursting firecrackers and keeping buckets of water closeby were other suggestions made on the occasion.

Refraining from bending over firecrackers while lighting them, collecting leftover crackers to create homemade versions, lighting fireworks during heavy winds and lighting them indoors were some of the don’ts Dr. Mugundhan Rajarajan listed.