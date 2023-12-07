Visakhapatnam: Rains throw normal life out of gear

Visakhapatnam : Some of the trees fell flat in colonies, while power lines severed due to high speed winds and rains that lashed Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts for the past few days under the influence of cyclone Michaung.

As a precautionary measure, educational institutions remained closed in Visakhapatnam for the third consecutive day. India Meteorological Department officials issued alerts to fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea.

Business came to a standstill for roadside vendors, makeshift stalls and mobile eateries as they could not open their counters due to unfavourable weather conditions. “We could not operate our tiffin staff for the past four days and it has impacted our day-to-day income badly,” laments Ramana, who operates tiffin centre at Marripalem.

Those selling woollen clothes along the footpath to meet winter needs hope that their business would resume in a day or two.

After paying a visit to various wards, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma instructed the sanitation staff to maintain cleanliness and clear litter at regular intervals. The Commissioner laid emphasis on focusing more on low-lying areas and hilly terrains.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari directed the officials to consider precautions to avoid overflow of stormwater in Gajuwaka, Gnanapuram and other areas. Visiting various wards on Wednesday, she underlined the need to take measures for the smooth flow of drains without any blockage.

The GVMC staff took up the cleaning exercise as stretches of RK Beach filled with mud water, following continuous downpour.