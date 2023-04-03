Visakhapatnam: Representatives elected for governing council of APL

Visakhapatnam: In the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) general meeting held here on Sunday, two representatives have been elected for the governing council of Andhra Premier League for the Season-2 for the year 2023.

As a part of it, Moncho Ferrer as chairman of the governing council and Sathyaprasad Yachendra as chairman of Cricket Advisory Committee were elected.

The election was conducted by the election officer and Deputy Collector (Retd) PAVS Malleswara Rao.

The formation of the governing council includes Moncho Ferrer as chairman, SR Gopinath Reddy as secretary, AV Chalam as treasurer, Jitendra Nath Sharma as CAG member, MV Siva Reddy as chief executive officer, Monish Sehgal as member elected and GVV Gopala Raju as players' representative.

Meanwhile, the general body of Andhra Cricket Association appointed the following members as the Cricket Advisory Committee for the season 2023-2024.

As a part of the committee, Sathyaprasad Yachendra its chairman, Ashfaq Rahim Khan, Arjun Kumar Somanchi, GVS Prasad and GS Mallikarjuna as members were elected.

SR Gopinath Reddy, secretary, A Rakesh, joint secretary, AV Chalam treasurer, KV Purushottama Rao councilor, N Geetha, women players' representative, Jitendra Nath Sharma, CAG and special invitees MV Siva Reddy, chief executive officer and also the members from affiliated district and clubs were

present.