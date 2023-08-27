Visakhapatnam: Rescheduling of train services

Visakhapatnam: Due to traffic cum power block and pre-non interlocking, interlocking works between Vijayawada-Gunadala for commissioning the third line in Vijayawada division of South Central Railway, some of the trains have been rescheduled.

Ernakulam-Patna SF Express (22643) (scheduled departure at 5:20 pm on August 28 is rescheduled by three hours to leave Ernakulam at 8.20 pm.

SMV Bengaluru-Hatia Express (18638) (scheduled departure at midnight 12.30 of August 29) is rescheduled by three hours to leave SMV Bengaluru at 3.30 am.

Hatia- Ernakulam AC SF Express (22837) (scheduled departure at 6.25 pm of August 28) is rescheduled by two hours 30 minutes to leave Hatia at 8.55 pm.

Dhanbad-Alappuzha Bokaro Express (13351) is scheduled departure at 11:35 am of August 28 is rescheduled by two hrs 30 minutes to leave Dhanbad at 2.05 pm.

Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express 18046 (scheduled departure at 8 am of August 29) is rescheduled by two hours to leave Hyderabad at 10 am.

Puri-Tirupati Express (17479) (scheduled departure at 6:30 pm of August 28) is rescheduled by three hours to leave Puri at 9.30 pm.