Live
- Delhi's Development Grinds To A Halt As 400 Specialists' Services Terminated
- Premier administrative training center of TS
- Emergency At Delhi School: 70 Students Hospitalized After Consuming Mid-Day Meals
- Delhi's G20 Summit: Flight Cancellations And Security Measures Unveiled
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 27 August, 2023
- Balakrishna blesses ‘Skanda’ team for a blockbuster
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on 27, August, 2023
- ‘Skanda’ trailer: Blender of action, dialogues, family emotions
- Boyapati and Ram speaks high about ‘Skanda’
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th August 2023
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Rescheduling of train services
Visakhapatnam: Due to traffic cum power block and pre-non interlocking, interlocking works between Vijayawada-Gunadala for commissioning the third...
Visakhapatnam: Due to traffic cum power block and pre-non interlocking, interlocking works between Vijayawada-Gunadala for commissioning the third line in Vijayawada division of South Central Railway, some of the trains have been rescheduled.
Ernakulam-Patna SF Express (22643) (scheduled departure at 5:20 pm on August 28 is rescheduled by three hours to leave Ernakulam at 8.20 pm.
SMV Bengaluru-Hatia Express (18638) (scheduled departure at midnight 12.30 of August 29) is rescheduled by three hours to leave SMV Bengaluru at 3.30 am.
Hatia- Ernakulam AC SF Express (22837) (scheduled departure at 6.25 pm of August 28) is rescheduled by two hours 30 minutes to leave Hatia at 8.55 pm.
Dhanbad-Alappuzha Bokaro Express (13351) is scheduled departure at 11:35 am of August 28 is rescheduled by two hrs 30 minutes to leave Dhanbad at 2.05 pm.
Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express 18046 (scheduled departure at 8 am of August 29) is rescheduled by two hours to leave Hyderabad at 10 am.
Puri-Tirupati Express (17479) (scheduled departure at 6:30 pm of August 28) is rescheduled by three hours to leave Puri at 9.30 pm.