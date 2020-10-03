Visakhapatnam: Rich tributes paid to Mahatma

Visakhapatnam: Several organisations and institutions joined hands in paying rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.

GVMC and Pragathi Bharath Foundation celebrated the day with a host of programmes. Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy, among others took part in the celebrations. They stressed on taking one step towards cleanliness following the footsteps of Gandhiji. Earlier, the MP and YSRCP leaders garlanded the statue of Gandhiji near GVMC office.

VSP: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant celebrated the 151st Jayanthi of Mahatma Gandhi at Ukkunagaram on Friday paying floral tributes to him while following the Covid-19 precautions. CMD, RINL P K Rath garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. Director (Personnel) KC Das, Director (Finance) VV Venugopala Rao, Director (Projects) KK Ghosh, Director (Operations) AK Saxena, CVO, RINL, Commandant KV Nagi Reddy, CISF and trade union leaders participated in the programme.

HSL: Employees of the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) assembled at the 'Gandhi Circle' inside the shipyard to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. Chairman and Managing Director of HSL Commodore (Retd) Hemant Khatri, functional directors and representatives of the recognised unions garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Educational institutions: Educational institutions paid rich tributes to Bapuji. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy along with the Rector S Samatha and Professors from various departments joined in paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

At GITAM, the institution's president M Sribharath said the institution is committed to imbibe Mahatma Gandhi values and abide by his philosophy to transform the young generation. He mentioned that its late founder-president MVVS Murthi was influenced by Gandhi which drove him to establish Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM). He said the university will follow the footsteps of the Mahatma to strengthen higher education with human values and strong human resources. Later, he distributed Gandhi Autobiography books to the academicians.

GITAM School of Gandhian Studies organised a webinar on Gandhi. GITAM vice-president M. Gangadhara Rao, Vice- Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor C V Rao, Registrar Gunasekharan were present.