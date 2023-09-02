Visakhapatnam: RINL achieves significant production in August

Visakhapatnam : With a determination to excel, the committed RINL team’s efforts have resulted in registering significant production in the month of August.

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on the production front during August showed best performance for any month, since inception.

Special bar mill production of 65,001 tonnes and finished steel production of 1,82,886 tonnes from expansion units during the month of August.

High-end value-added steel production of 1,57,610 tonnes achieved during the same month. Hot metal production of 4,16,900 tonnes from Blast Furnaces-1&2 and 2,13,000 tonnes from Blast Furnace-2 achieved during August 23. Similarly, 57,577 tonnes of wire rods from WRM-2, 60,308 tonnes of structural mill products and 3,43,314 tonnes of total finished steel production were achieved.

6,17,787 tonnes of total gross sinter production (from sinter machines 1, 2 & 3) and 2,61,050 tonnes of sinter production from sinter machine-3.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt and Director (Projects) AK Bagchi congratulated the entire RINL collective for their outstanding efforts in achieving high production.