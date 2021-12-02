Visakhapatnam: RINL hosts All India Inter-Steel Chess Championship

Visakhapatnam: Director (Commercial) and director (Personnel) in-charge RINL Deb Kalyan Mohanty inaugurated the All-India Inter Steel Chess Championship 2021-22 that began here on Wednesday.

Organised under the aegis of Steel Plants Sports Board (SPSB) in main banquet hall Ukku House, Ukkunagaram, Visakhapatnam, the event will see eight teams, including the one from Salem Steel Plant, Tata Steel, VISL, Bhadravathi, ISP, Burnpur, Bhilai Steel Plant, Rourkela Steel Plant, Durgapur Steel Plant and hosts RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant vying with one another.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohanty stressed the need for more sports activities in the steel sector and recollected the improved performance of Indian athletes in the recent summer Olympics. He complimented the sports department for organising events in various sports disciplines throughout the year. CGM & HOD (Medical) K H Prakash, RP Sharma GM (CC) I/c, M S Kumar, GM (Sports), Sudhir Tete, GM (Hospitality), A K Padhy, DGM (F&A), Sri V Trinadh, Arbiter and M S N Murthy, coordinator of the event and employees participated in the event that will continue till December 3.