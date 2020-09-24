Visakhapatnam: Road expansion to take off at Reddipalli–Padmanabham

Visakhapatnam: The government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the road expansion works at Reddipalli-Padmanabham, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao mentioned here on Wednesday.



He further added that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on developing all the districts across the State. The Reddipalli-Padmanabham road is about 3.5 km long. The government in collaboration with the New Development Bank (NDB) allotted funds for the expansion works, Srinivasa Rao said. Keeping the challenges faced by the people in the area, the Minister said, he broached the expansion project with the Chief Minister who gave orders to sanction Rs 10 crore for the project with immediate effect.