  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: RTO launches special drive

RTO officials inspecting buses in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
x

RTO officials inspecting buses in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Highlights

  • So far, the RTO officials registered 61 cases against the private bus operators
  • Cases filed included charging excess fare, overloading of passengers and not maintaining the list of passengers

Visakhapatnam: Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials launched a special drive in Visakhapatnam to place a check on violations of private bus operators.

As part of it, they inspected contract carriage (private) buses at various places and near toll plazas. So far, the RTO officials registered 61 cases against the private bus operators.

During Sankranti season, the bus operators violate norms, fleecing passengers by charging exorbitant fares. Keeping the issue in view, the RTO launched a drive from January 13. The cases filed included charging excess fare, overloading of passengers and not maintaining the list of passengers.

Deputy Transport Commissioner GC Raja Ratnam warned the private operators that the buses will be seized if they collect extra fares. He said the special drive would be continued till January 17.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors M Butchi Raju, G Satyam Naidu, Roki Munnisa, B Raja Rao and Kella Srinivas and AMVI S Srinvas Yadav participated in the drive.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X