Visakhapatnam: RTO officials book 14 cases against violators

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) GC Raja Ratnam asserted that overloading of vehicles will not be tolerated and violators will be taken to task. The DTC reiterated that the raids will continue in the district and cautioned that those violating the traffic norms will not be spared.
Special teams were deployed to keep a check on the violations at various places in the district. As part of it, cases have been booked against 14 vehicles that violated the rules here on Wednesday.
Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVI) K Pravin Kumar, K Srinivas Manmohan, R Sudhir, Assistant MVIs Sirisha Devi, Lalitha, Srijana, among others, participated.
