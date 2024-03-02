Visakhapatnam: Sanapala Chandra Mouli takes charge as VMRDA Chairman

Visakhapatnam : Sanapala Chandra Mouli took charge as Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman.

After taking charge at the office here on Friday, the Chairman said he would strive hard for the development of the VMRDA and assured that he would render the services effectively.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with such a coveted role, the Chairman said, from ward level, he had worked hard to reach this position. Going forward, he mentioned that he would work for the ensuing elections and ensure that the ruling party is back to power by winning in the majority of constituencies.

“At a time when Visakhapatnam is all set to become the executive capital, VMRDA is going to play an imperative role in the development of the region,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Varudhu Kalyani said social justice was given importance in the YSRCP’s government.

Visakhapatnam district library chairman Konda Rajiv Gandhi, Deputy Mayor K Sathish and YSRCP women wing zonal in-charge P Venkata Lakshmi, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, among others, were present.