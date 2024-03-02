  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Sanapala Chandra Mouli takes charge as VMRDA Chairman

Visakhapatnam: Sanapala Chandra Mouli takes charge as VMRDA Chairman
x

S Chandra Mouli taking charge as Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman here on Friday

Highlights

  • • The new VMRDA Chairman says that he will strive hard for the party
  • • Keeping the 2024 polls, he stated that he will focus on YSRCP’s victory
  • • VMRDA to play an imperative role in the development of Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam : Sanapala Chandra Mouli took charge as Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman.

After taking charge at the office here on Friday, the Chairman said he would strive hard for the development of the VMRDA and assured that he would render the services effectively.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with such a coveted role, the Chairman said, from ward level, he had worked hard to reach this position. Going forward, he mentioned that he would work for the ensuing elections and ensure that the ruling party is back to power by winning in the majority of constituencies.

“At a time when Visakhapatnam is all set to become the executive capital, VMRDA is going to play an imperative role in the development of the region,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Varudhu Kalyani said social justice was given importance in the YSRCP’s government.

Visakhapatnam district library chairman Konda Rajiv Gandhi, Deputy Mayor K Sathish and YSRCP women wing zonal in-charge P Venkata Lakshmi, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, among others, were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X