Live
- Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Suspect Enjoyed Meal Before Planting Bomb
- Business rivalry angle also being probed in B’luru cafe blast case: K’taka Home Min
- Five-time World Champion Pramod Bhagat receives a hero’s welcome at home
- 'Gambhir isn't in fray of getting ticket for Lok Sabha elections', social media's brutal attack on ex-opener
- Cricket Australia CEO Hockley denies reports of ignoring study on saving Test cricket
- Mahagathbandhan has fallen like a house of cards: Giriraj Singh
- Tackling phobias to anxiety: Experts reveal 5 health benefits of VR headsets
- K’taka CM Siddaramaiah visits cafe blast victims in hospital, blames NIA, IB for intel failure
- Chef VH Suresh- Corporate Executive Chef - Platform 65
- Khammam: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launches zero power billing
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Sanapala Chandra Mouli takes charge as VMRDA Chairman
- • The new VMRDA Chairman says that he will strive hard for the party
- • Keeping the 2024 polls, he stated that he will focus on YSRCP’s victory
- • VMRDA to play an imperative role in the development of Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam : Sanapala Chandra Mouli took charge as Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman.
After taking charge at the office here on Friday, the Chairman said he would strive hard for the development of the VMRDA and assured that he would render the services effectively.
Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for entrusting him with such a coveted role, the Chairman said, from ward level, he had worked hard to reach this position. Going forward, he mentioned that he would work for the ensuing elections and ensure that the ruling party is back to power by winning in the majority of constituencies.
“At a time when Visakhapatnam is all set to become the executive capital, VMRDA is going to play an imperative role in the development of the region,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, MLC Varudhu Kalyani said social justice was given importance in the YSRCP’s government.
Visakhapatnam district library chairman Konda Rajiv Gandhi, Deputy Mayor K Sathish and YSRCP women wing zonal in-charge P Venkata Lakshmi, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, among others, were present.