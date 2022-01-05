Visakhapatnam: Sanitation takes a hit here

Visakhapatnam: A layout formed exclusively for the personnel of Naval Armament Depot (NAD) in 1978, NAD Colony near Krishnarayapuram is mired with sanitation problem.

NAD Cooperative House Building Society formed the layout that comprises 76 plots. Much later, some of them have been transformed into group houses and apartment complexes.

Days long debris dot several lanes of the neighbourhood. Roads continue to be uneven after the completion of the UGD works. Locals came forward to level the lanes in parts of the neighbourhood. However, patchwork is being carried out by the authorities along the CC roads of the colony.

A park has been developed by NAD Colony Residents Welfare Association investing Rs 3.3 lakh. Though the park was developed under public-private-partnership mode with the GVMC, the share from the corporation is yet to be received.

Roads and drains constructed decades before are now in a bad condition. "Lack of maintenance and repair works has made them even worse. This apart, an electric pole which is in a precarious condition poses risk. Despite visiting the APEPDCL and corporation officials for almost three years, the issue is yet to be resolved," says BT Murthy, president of the NAD Colony RWA. Sharing other issues, secretary of the association A Nanda Gopal says, "We have no clue when will the sanitation staff arrives to clean the colony. Also, the main road in the colony requires immediate repairs."

About the condition of the drains, another member of the association MD Ishak says, "GVMC provided gym equipment in the park. Other amenities such as children amusement rides, landscape and dedicated space for senior citizens were developed by the RWA."

Residents of the colony J Kery and B Anantha Lakshmi say that the sewage gets stagnated all along the drains and they emanate unbearable stink.