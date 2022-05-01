Visakhapatnam: Save frogs before it's too late

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'Save the Frogs Day', Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) carried out a school programme here on Saturday.

Involving students from P E N School, Akkayyapalem, the education team of the IGZP gave a digital presentation of the life cycle of frogs, the need to conserve the amphibians and their role in contributing to the ecosystem.

With 5,000 species of frogs present across the world, the team also shared that some fall in the bracket of endangered species.

Students were educated on the need to protect the species that are commonly found around various localities such as Gray Tree frog, Bull frog, Indian Tree and Pygmy frog, etc. from becoming extinct.

How frogs feed on mosquitoes and larvae, small worms and purifies and protects the waterbody from spreading diseases were explained to the participants.

Further, the team also elaborated about how each individual could contribute to conserving these amphibians. As a part of the event, a quiz contest was organised and winners walked away with prizes.

Apart from the zoo staff, school faculty too took part in the programme.