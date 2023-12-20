Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Science exploration workshop
Highlights
BookMagic Library is hosting a hands-on science exploration workshop series from December 23.
Visakhapatnam: BookMagic Library is hosting a hands-on science exploration workshop series from December 23. From deep space travel to mystery of colours, seismic engineering to science of flying, the four-day-long workshop series will be held at BookMagic Library venue at Lawsons Bay Colony.
The platform is open for children from five to 13 years of age. The workshop will continue till December 26 in two different batches.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS