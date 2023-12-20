  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Science exploration workshop

BookMagic Library is hosting a hands-on science exploration workshop series from December 23.

Visakhapatnam: BookMagic Library is hosting a hands-on science exploration workshop series from December 23. From deep space travel to mystery of colours, seismic engineering to science of flying, the four-day-long workshop series will be held at BookMagic Library venue at Lawsons Bay Colony.

The platform is open for children from five to 13 years of age. The workshop will continue till December 26 in two different batches.

X