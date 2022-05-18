Visakhapatnam: Science summer camp draws students

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari urged students to take advantage of the Summer Science Camp and gain practical knowledge in the subject.

Attending as a chief guest at the camp hosted by Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha chairperson Konda Ramadevi here on Wednesday, she unveiled a brochure. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said students should develop their knowledge along with sports and summer vacation is the best time for it. She encouraged the students to participate in the Summer Science Camp and hone their skills.

Further, Hari Venkata Kumari opined that the camp, organised by the Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha, provides a platform for the students to identify their talent and highlight them. She said that the students should inculcate the habit of reading books. The camp that began on Wednesday will continue till May 30 every day from 8 am to 12 noon.

The list of activities of the camp include a number of creative activities such as storytelling, book reading, book reviewing, storytelling by elders, storytelling, painting, paper arts, among others. The inaugural was attended by MLC Varudhu Kalyani, Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Corporation chairman Kola Guruvulu, YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi, corporator Urikuti Narayana Rao, among others.