Visakhapatnam: SEC reviews poll arrangements; asks officials to set up helplines

Visakhapatnam: State Election Commissioner (SEC) N Ramesh Kumar directed the officials concerned to work in coordination and handover the voter slips to all the voters at their doorstep.

Speaking at a review meeting held with Collectors, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and other district election officials of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts at the Collectorate here on Monday, he said the authorities concerned should work hard and encourage voters to exercise their franchise in the ensuing the municipal elections.

The SEC instructed the authorities to set up a helpline so that voters can keep a tab on the polling stations. He underlined the need for ensuring hygienic conditions at all the booths.

Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand said that elections will be held in GVMC, Elamanchili and Narsipatnam municipalities. Apart from 1,712 polling stations, the Collector mentioned that GVMC has 98 wards and 17.24 lakh voters are going to cast their vote. The details of the polling stations, voter details and sensitive polling booths in the district were explained through a digital presentation.

In the previous municipal elections, Narsipatnam recorded 77.1 per cent and Elamanchili 72.69 per cent voting, Vinay Chand added.

Similarly, the Collectors and Superintendents of Police of the four districts made a PowerPoint presentation on the arrangements being made in their respective districts.