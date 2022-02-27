  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Seven students to take part in GSEA

Student entrepreneurs selected to compete at national-level contest for GSEA at GITAM in Visakhapatnam on Saturday
Highlights

A total of 28 students from different states briefed about their innovative ideas to the judges during the finals held at national level

Visakhapatnam: Seven Indian students have been shortlisted to compete at national level competition for the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) hosted jointly by Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO) and GITAM that concluded here on Saturday.

A total of 28 students from different states briefed about their innovative ideas to the judges during the finals held at national level. Each participant had the opportunity to compete against their peers and were judged by a panel of entrepreneurs.

EO Global chairman Dave Anderson, South Asia Regional Chair Sanjay Jhunjhunwala and Regional GSEA experts – Rajnikanth Rajagopal and Advay Jhunjhunwala also spoke during the competition and encouraged the young student entrepreneurs to follow their dreams.

Later, EO AAP chapter president V Smitha announced the winners. Chennai students Shamil Kareem and R Laxman were placed first and second respectively followed by Indore student Nadeem Khan, New Delhi student Swapnil Bhatia, Coimbatore student S Smriti, Nagpur student Pramed Mahajan and Jaipur student Gaurav Panwar. The seven winning students will represent India in this year's world championships in the US. As a part of the competition, the organisers arranged keynote speeches with Lok Sabha Member K Ram Mohan Naidu, Partner Mckinsey & Co and Director and CEO of Deepa Group of companies Karthi Purushothaman, Abhibus Founder Sudhakar Reddy and Dosra CEO Aditya Vuchi.

