Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam darshan timings extended

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam will now remain open to devotees for an extended time of two-and-a-half hours.

The new timings will come into effect from Friday (June 11) and the decision towards this was taken by the Devasthanam Executive Officer M V Suryakala here on Wednesday.

The darshan timings will be increased to six-and-a-half hours and it will now be open from 6:30 am to 1:30 pm instead of four hours from 7:30 am to 11:30 am allowed earlier. Devotees will not be allowed for darshan from 11:30 am to 12 pm due to 'Rajabhogam' being performed to Lord Narasimha every day.

The new timings will be implemented till June 20. However, the temple EO mentioned that the devotees should follow Covid protocols at Devasthanam while having darshan.