Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple trims darshan timings

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer M V Suryakala said darshan for the devotees will be open at Simhachalam temple up to 2:30 pm from Sunday onwards. As a part of the precautionary measure against the Covid-19, the EO and other officials decided to provide darshan at the shrine from 6:30 am to 2:30 pm. However, all the rituals to the deity at the temple will be performed as usual till 9 pm.

There are 22 priests at the temple. Of them, 14 are on leave due to different health-related problems. They have been tested for Covid-19 and the results are yet to come.

The temple EO directed the other department heads to grant leave to any employee in case if the person is suffering from any sort of health-related issue.

Owing to the shortage of the staff, darshan time was reduced. Similar decisions have been taken in many prominent temples across the State, including Sri Kanaka Maha Lakshmi temple in Visakhapatnam.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, it has been decided to give vaccine to all the employees of Simhachalam Devasthanam from Monday.

The vaccine will be given to 150 to 200 employees each day and the first phase of vaccination will be completed in four to six days for all the employees.