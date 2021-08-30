Visakhapatnam: Sindhu takes part in a host of activities at RINL

Visakhapatnam: CMD additional charge of RINL DK Mohanty mentioned that badminton ace and brand ambassador of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant PV Sindhu is a new generation sports personality and a pride to the country.

At a felicitation programme organised here on Monday, Mohanty said Sindhu was a great inspiration for RINL in promoting its brand image.

"RINL is active in promoting and strengthening the sports activities, maintaining the sports infrastructure at Ukkunagaram and employees and children should make use of the sports facilities available to them," he stated.

Sindhu endorsed the Fe 550 D TMT Rebar recently launched by RINL. Later, she visited Arunodya Special School and interacted with special children and inaugurated CISF badminton hall at Ukkunagaram.

Earlier, Mohanty, directors, CVO of RINL along with Sindhu flagged off a freedom run at Col CK Naidu Ukku Stadium. Sindhu played an exhibition match with RINL CMD, directors and children at Ukku Indoor Stadium and released a magazine 'Digantika', containing stories and experiences of women employees at RINL.

VV Venugopala Rao, Director (Finance), KK Ghosh, Director (Projects), AK Saxena, Director (Operations), V Nagi Reddy, CVO and senior officials of RINL participated in the felicitation programme.