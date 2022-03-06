  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Some outlets sell oils at high price

Photo caption: Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials conducting checks at a oil store on Sunday
Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials conducted raids in various parts of the city on Sunday

Visakhapatnam: Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials conducted raids in various parts of the city on Sunday. Based on the information received that cooking oil being sold at a high price, the officials conducted raids at supermarkets and hypermarkets and other places.

Five teams of the department conducted searches at various locations, including VIP Road and Resapuvanipalem and Madhurawada.

Meanwhile, Additional SP of Vigilance and Enforcement G Swaroopa Rani mentioned that Vijetha Supermarket at Madhurawada was selling edible oil at a high price. Similarly, differences in the quantity sold were identified at an oil mill in Anakapalle.

The officials warned that those violating the norms would be taken to task.

