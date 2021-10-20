Visakhapatnam: Some taken to custody, few others house arrested

Visakhapatnam: The arrests of TDP leaders have been going on from Wednesday morning as the Telugu Desam Party calls for a statewide bandh.

Leaders within the respective police station jurisdiction were house arrested and a few others were taken to custody.

TDP leaders and corporators were arrested and shifted to Pendurthi police station and Gopalapatnam police stations.

The cops reached at the leaders' houses around 4 a.m. and detained them. Gajuwaka former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, City general secretary Pasarla Prasad, Pendurthi mandal president Karaka Demudu and 89th ward corporator Dadi Ramesh were shifted to police station.

Meanwhile, Paravada police house arrested former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.