Visakhapatnam: Some trains cancelled due to works
Due to pre-non interlocking works between S Kota-Badavara stations along the KK line of Waltair division, some of the trains are cancelled.
Kirandul-Visakhapatnam night express (18513) leaving Kirandul on Monday; Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger special (08551) leaving Visakhapatnam on Monday; Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special (08552) leaving Kirandul on May 23; Visakhapatnam-Koraput intercity express (18512) leaving Visakhapatnam on Monday; Koraput-Visakhapatnam intercity express (18511) leaving Koraput on May 23; Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger special (08546) leaving Visakhapatnam on Monday; Koraput-Visakhapatnam passenger special (08545) leaving Koraput on May 23 remain cancelled.
People are requested to take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.
Meanwhile, due to traffic cum power block for bridge rebuilding works in Sambalpur division, some of the train services will be affected.
Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special train (08527) leaving Visakhapatnam and Raipur- Visakhapatnam passenger special (08528) train leaving Raipur on Monday will be cancelled.
Sambalpur-Rayagada Express (18301) leaving Sambalpur on Monday will run upto Titlagarh. Hence, there will be no services of this train between Titlagarh and Rayagada.
Similarly, Rayagada-Sambalpur express (18302) will start from Titlagarh to Sambalpur on Monday instead of Rayagada. Hence, there will be no services of this train between Rayagada and Titlagarh.