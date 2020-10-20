Visakhapatnam: Special Deputy Collector M Surendra initiates investigation into encroachments

Visakhapatnam: Special Deputy Collector M Surendra from Tirupati initiated the investigation into Simhachalam Devasthanam lands here on Monday.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said the team will inspect the temple lands and identify the encroached areas with the help of tahsildars, deputy tahsildars and other staff.

Surendra further added that he gathered details from the surveyor and other staff. He said that if required, he will appeal to the government to provide additional staff to carry out the investigation.

Adding further, he mentioned that legal cases will be dealt in the courts. This investigation will help to regularise the lands that were occupied years ago.

If the investigation is not completed within 15 days as set by the government, Surendra said, he will request the government to extend the time further. Devasthanam Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao, among others were present.