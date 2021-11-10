Visakhapatnam: Special trains to clear extra rush

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the extra rush in view, the railways decided to run special trains and special trains with additional coaches.

Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad special express (08585) will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesday with effect from November 16 and 23 at 5:35 pm and arrive at Secunderabad the next day at 7.10 am.

In return, Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam special express (08586) will leave Secunderabad on Wednesday with effect from November 17 and 24 at 9.05 pm and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 9.50 am.

The train has stoppages at Duvvada, Samalkot Jn, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad stations.

Similarly, Danapur– Ernakulam Jn Special SF-Express (06044) will leave Danapur at 1.30 pm on November 14 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 3.40 pm on November 16 (one trip only).

The one-way special train will halt at Srikakulam Road– Vizianagaram, Duvvada over Waltair Division.

Meanwhile, considering the requirements of the passengers, it has been decided to augment Visakhapatnam-LTT-Visakhapatnam special (08519/08520) by attaching one extra sleeper class coach o¬n temporary basis till November 14 from Visakhapatnam and from LTT till November 16.