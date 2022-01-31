Visakhapatnam: Speed breakers required to control overspeeding

Visakhapatnam: Located close to Visakhapatnam Airport, Kanaka Mahalakshmi Nagar that houses about 150 families has well-maintained roads and drains.



Except for a few issues, the colony is free of any major issues. In one of the stretches of the neighbourhood, a part of the drainage cries for attention.

A park in the neighbourhood has an open gym facility initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The park, residents demand, should be developed with amenities.

From greenery to amusement rides and a walking track, the colony people demand facilities in the park that is frequented by the residents on a daily basis. "Near main road of the colony, several vehicles lose control over speed and there is a need to set up speed breakers at two points. One, at the main road to control speeding vehicles. Two, in one of the turns where the spot is accident prone in the locality," says Edadasari Gopala Rao of the residents' welfare association and INTUC leader. Further, he mentions that with the support of ward corporator Bommidi Ramana, some of the issues in the locality were resolved.

Other infrastructure appears to be quite convenient for the people living in Kanaka Mahalakshmi Nagar. Elaborating further, Ramakrishna, a resident, says, "Apart from good CC roads, the sanitation maintenance in the colony is up to the mark. Likewise, streetlights are also in a working condition."

The main road that connects two to three colonies, including Kanaka Mahalakshmi Nagar, draws attention as potholes dot the stretch causing inconvenience to the commuters.

Residents here demand that speed breakers at two points have to be built and patchworks need to be covered at one of the roads in the colony.

Delete Edit A park sans amenities located in the neighbourhood Pothole at the colony main road



