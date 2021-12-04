Visakhapatnam Steel Plant union leaders serve strike notice

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) recognised union issued a strike notice to the management demanding clearance of their salary arrears.

Union leaders served a strike notice to RINL CMD Atul Bhatt on Thursday night. Speaking on the occasion, recognised union general secretary YT Das warned that the VSP employees and workers were ready to go for a one-day strike if they failed to clear the arrears.

CITU union leaders said the salary arrears were cleared for SAIL workers and demanded the RINL management to clear the salary arrears for the VSP workers in the same manner. They said they would go for a strike on December 16 if the management refused to budge.

Responding to them, CMD Atul Bhatt explained to them that the international coal cost has increased from $ 150 to $ 350 in the last two months and the VSP has been facing financial constraints.

Responding to it, union working president J Simhachalam said that the increase in coal price was real, but the workers had been waiting for a pay raise for the past five years. He demanded that the management should reconsider their demands and take appropriate steps to clear the dues of the workers.