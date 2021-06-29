Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers goes on for one day strike as their demands were unmet

The workers in the Visakhapatnam steel industry went have held a one-day strike at the call of all-party unions. The urged for the fulfilling their demands and demanded that the decision to privatise the steel industry be withdrawn and that the wage agreement be implemented immediately. They demanded that kin of the workers who died of coronavirus be given jobs.

The steel industry workers were outraged that the wage agreement was being delayed with its authoritarian attitude. He said there was no progress in the ongoing negotiations on the wage agreement. The workers complained that they had already suffered financial losses due to non-payment of wages for four and a half years. A total of 14 unions took part in the one-day strike.

They demanded an immediate wage agreement with 15 per cent NGB and 9 per cent pension. They also urged to make guidelines to make contract workers on par with permanent employees.