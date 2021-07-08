Visakhapatnam steel plant workers protest against setting up legal advisory center over privatisation

Vizag steel plant workers held protests as the centre appoint a legal advisory centre to take forward the privatisation of the steel plant.

Trade unions held protests near the main gate of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The workers raised concerns over the establishment of a legal advisory on the sale of the steel plant as the centre is all set for the sale of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. The police have been heavily deployed in the background of protests.

The advice and recommendations given by the advisors are very important to avoid legal implications in the privatisation process, which is a key to call for tenders for their appointment. Privatisation process responsibilities will be handed over to those who are ahead in the tender.

On the one hand, the decision to privatize is being opposed by all political parties in the state except the BJP and the factory unions. The workers are impatient with the Centre's move.

Workers protesting against privatisation have previously called on for the Chalo Collectorate in the past. A large number of expatriates along with workers attended the Chalo Collectorate event called by the Visakhapatnam Steel Conservation Committee. The padayatra was held from Saraswati Park in Visakhapatnam under the auspices of the Committee.