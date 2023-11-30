Visakhapatnam: Stone laid for Flatted Factory Complex

Visakhapatnam : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone in a virtual mode for the Flatted Factory Complex (FFC) to be constructed near Pedagantyada Industrial Estate. Initiated as a part of the cluster development programme, the FFC will come up at a cost of Rs 7.57 crore.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister set the stones for a couple of development projects in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts in a virtual mode.

Permissions have already been granted from the Central and state governments for the FFC to be built in an area extending up to 1.22 acres. 70 Per cent of the cost of the project will be allotted by the Centre and 30 percent borne by the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector A Mallikarjuna suggested the authorities concerned to consider steps for the construction of internal roads, drains, water and other facilities required for the purpose.

Later, the Chief Minister participated in the groundbreaking ceremony virtually from Tadepalli camp office for the mega project MSME Park in Koduru of Anakapalli district. It is initiated in collaboration with the Central government and Rs 13.45 crore is allocated for the Flatted Factory Complex at the industrial park in Atchutapuram.

During the ceremony, Anakapalli MP B V Satyavathi said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is focusing on the industrial development in Anakapalli district. She opined that if the small and medium industries are developed, employment opportunities in the district would increase in a significant manner.

Terming the project as a significant step towards development of Anakapalli, district collector Ravi Subhash Pattanshetti said the district would witness substantial industrial growth in future.