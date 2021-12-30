Visakhapatnam: Stone laid for largest green hydrogen microgrid

Visakhapatnam: The foundation stone for the largest green hydrogen microgrid project was laid by Chief General Manager, Simhadri Diwakar Kaushik at NTPC Simhadri in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The event took place in the presence of AK Srivastava,

CGM (USSC), G C Choukse, GM (O&M) and other dignitaries from USSC, Simhadri and representatives from the union and association.

NTPC Limited has been awarded a project of standalone fuel-cell based 50 kw microgrid pilot project with hydrogen production using electrolyser to Bloom Energy India Pvt Ltd, Bangalore. According to the NTPC officials, this will be the first green hydrogen based energy storage project and one of the largest projects in the country. The hydrogen would be produced using the advanced 240 kw solid oxide electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby floating solar project.

The hydrogen is produced during sunshine hours and stored at high pressure and would be used by a 50 kw solid oxide fuel cell. The system will work in a standalone mode from 5 pm to 7 am.

This unique project configuration is designed in-house by the NTPC. The project is in line with the Prime Minister for achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.