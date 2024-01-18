  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Student officers from DSSC, Wellington, visit ENC

Student officers and faculty from Defence Services Staff College, Wellington during their visit to the ENC

As many as 250 student officers and faculty from Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington visited the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

As part of their industrial demonstration tour scheduled till January 19, they visited the command and were briefed comprehensively about the organisation and its functioning.

As part of their industrial demonstration tour scheduled till January 19, they visited the command and were briefed comprehensively about the organisation and its functioning.

During the visit, they sailed onboard Eastern Fleet ships INS Shakti, INS Sahyadri and INS Kavaratti. Also, the student officers explored various Indian Navy units at Visakhapatnam comprising submarines, air station and Naval Dockyard.

