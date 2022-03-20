Visakhapatnam: Students asked to contribute to sparrow conservation

Visakhapatnam: On the eve of the 'World Sparrow Day' celebrated on March 20, the education team of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised an awareness programme on sparrow conservation at Zilla Parishad High School, Yendada here on Saturday.

The importance of sparrows, means to protect them and how each small step would aid in conserving the ecosystem were highlighted by the team. The zoo education team explained how sparrows contribute to maintaining the ecological balance.

They stressed on how individual contribution would play a role in saving sparrows and told the children to come up with their own interventions for the same. As a part of the programme, children were taught how to make bird feeders, artificial nests and water bowls using leftover water bottles and other material. Later, the students were given sparrow nests made of clay and bird feeders by the IGZP.