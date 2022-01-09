Visakhapatnam: Students enthusiastically take part in rangoli, cultural events

Visakhapatnam: Bringing out the essence of Sankranti, some of the educational institutions celebrated the festival at their campuses before the holidays are declared.

On Saturday, Andhra University reverberated with pre-Sankranti celebrations. Students joined hands to decorate the campus with colourful rangolis and dishing out traditional delicacies at the varsity campus. Professors also teamed up for the celebrations.

Ahead of announcing pongal holidays, Visakha Valley School celebrated the festival at the school campus. Both teachers and students enthralled the viewers with impressive dance performances that brought festival spirit to the fore.

Principal of the school Dr Eshwari Prabhakar and Correspondent K Thimma Reddy appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation in the event that included folk dances as well.

Keeping the growing number of corona cases in Visakhapatnam, a number of educational institutions announced Sankranti holidays in advance as a precautionary measure.