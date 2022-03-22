Visakhapatnam: Students take part in tree plantation drive at zoo

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 'International Day of Forests', Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised a tree plantation programme in its premises on Monday, involving students.

About 100 students of Skill Development Institute (SDI) participated in the drive. With a special focus on planting medicinal plants, zoo curator Nandani Salaria, chief manager of HPCL J Mahesh and Green Climate secretary J V Ratnam spoke about the importance of forests and highlighted the significance of taking up plantation on a massive scale.

About 25 species of medicinal plants like insulin, aloevera, stevia, mint, and lemon grass were planted on the occasion. Speaking at the awareness drive, the zoo curator said, "As we are cutting down the trees day by day for our desires, soon it leads to deforestation," said Dr Nandani Salaria.

She stressed on reviving rare medicinal plants and learning the importance of growing them. The effects of deforestation were explained to the student and efforts should be made to promote greenery. She spoke about wild animals and their habitat destruction.

Around 100 plants of different species were planted at the zoo park. Bird feeders and water bowls were distributed to the kids. Later, a seminar was conducted on Forest Laws and Wildlife Protection for the students of Dhatri Foundation.

Secretary of District Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge KKV Buli Krishna addressed the students about wildlife conservation and steps to be taken for its protection. Also, he explained about the wildlife crimes and punishment given for the same. WCCB volunteer Rajeswari, assistant curator, forest officers and IGZP education team participated in the programme.