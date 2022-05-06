Visakhapatnam: TDP Chief Predicts 11 Cr Debt By 2024 If Loan Spree Continues

Visakhapatnam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday cautioned the people to get ready to face a state of Rs 11 lakh crore by 2024 given the manner the state government was mobilising massive loans.

Amid rousing reception to his ongoing Utharandhra campaign under the slogan 'badhude badhudu', Naidu addressed people of Visakhapatnam here on Thursday. He stated that only TDP can suppress 'political psychos.'

In just three years, Naidu pointed out, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has incurred debts to the tune of `8 lakh crore.

They would further cough up to Rs 3 lakh crore loans in the next two years, Naidu estimated. "Who will pay all the debts? Ultimately, every family in the state will have to share the burden," Naidu mentioned.

On the second day of the campaign 'Badude Badhudu' in Bheemunipatnam against increased taxes and power charges, Naidu held a roadside protest at a tea stall when the police stopped his convoy on the national highway and prevented him from heading to the Rushikonda Haritha hill resort.

Addressing a meeting of party activists in Visakhapatnam, the TDP chief asserted that their party always stood for the development. However, the Chief Minister had already proved what unlimited destruction his party could inflict on the state. And only the TDP would bring the state back on the path of prosperity by coming to power.

The TDP chief wondered what action did Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana consider when the Class X question paper leaked? The TDP chief accused the YSRCP of bringing destruction on all fronts in just three years. "Why should the TDP be afraid of false cases and arrests?" Naidu asked. Naidu asked denizens whether they want development of Visakhapatnam or executive capital.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu met the members of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant recognised unions and said he would be participating in the protest in saving the Visakha steepl plant.