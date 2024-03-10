Visakhapatnam: TDP-JSP combine aims to empower women, says Palla Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam : TDP former MLA and Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the TDP is the only party working for the upliftment of women in Andhra Pradesh.

Unveiling a poster of ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ (wings to dreams) scheme at the district party office here on Saturday, the former MLA said women were accorded top priority during TDP’s rule.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that the TDP-Jana Sena Party introduced the scheme 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' with an idea of leading women towards empowerment. Earlier, he said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari launched the scheme's poster along with a website.

Once the TDP-JSP alliance comes to power, Srinivasa Rao stated that the new government would act as loan guarantor for women and help them obtain loans from the banks through the scheme. The government also pays the loan interest for the course duration, he informed.

The loans taken by women for higher education will be the responsibility of the new government. A number of women have been deprived of pursuing higher studies due to their poor economic background and the scheme will come in handy for many such women across the state, Palla Srinivasa Rao opined.

The former MLA expressed gratitude to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan for bringing out a thoughtful scheme catering to the educational needs of women. He appealed to the people of Andhra Pradesh to help TDP-JSP combine to emerge victorious in the ensuing polls.

Speaking about the floating bridge introduced at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, Srinivasa Rao alleged that the bridge was established without seeking proper permissions and following quality standards. The former MLA raised an objection that the district administration wasted public money by setting up a floating bridge at a place where high tidal waves continue to lash. He felt that the floating bridge will not be safe and conducive for the tourists.

Telugu Mahila district president S Ananta Lakshmi, general secretary Ganagalla Satya, south constituency president Kedari Lakshmi, north constituency president Thota Sridevi, east constituency president Palla Umarani and west constituency president Anusha took part in the conference.