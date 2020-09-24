Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders lodge plaint against Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram

Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders lodged a complaint against Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram with the Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Thursday.



Speaking to media, TDP senior leader and former Minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu lashed out at Jayaram and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. Ayyanna said he had exposed Minister Jayaram's alleged involvement in the ESI scam and his son accepting an expensive gift from the accused in the ESI scam Karthik. However, the TDP leader claimed that there was no action initiated by the government so far.

He questioned as to why the Labour Minister and his son posed for photos with Karthik and accepted the gift as 'bribe' from the accused.

Ayyanna alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to protect the Minister's interest.

He further added that Tekkali MLA K Atchannaidu was illegally arrested without any evidence for his involvement in the ESI scam.

The TDP leaders demanded immediate removal of Minister Jayaram from the Cabinet. Ayyanna Patrudu made it clear that he would even go to the extent of meeting the Governor if justice is not meted out to him by the ACB. The former Minister was accompanied by Visakhapatnam MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, among others, to the ACB office.