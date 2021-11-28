Visakhapatnam: TDP Mahila wing stages skit to impart lessons to YSRCP leaders

Visakhapatnam: The TDP Visakhapatnam Mahila wing staged a novel protest here on Thursday against the YSRCP Ministers and MLAs who made derogatory remarks on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneswari in the Assembly. Wearing masks of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Minister Kodali Nani, MLAs Ambati Rambabu and Vallabhaneni Vamsi, they staged a classroom skit, imparting lessons to YSRCP leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP city president S Anantha Lakshmi said women were not respected in the YSRCP regime. She said the entire society was criticising the behaviour of the YSRCP leaders.

Mahila leaders opined that abusive language should not be spoken in the Assembly which is considered a temple. They requested the ruling party leaders to join NTR School to inculcate discipline and right attitude.

They also demanded an apology from the YSRCP leaders to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

As part of the protest, they stressed that wisdom and knowledge would be taught in NTR School to YSRCP leaders.

TDP mahila leaders Rama Devi, Palla Uma Rani, Lakshmi Lavanya and others were present.