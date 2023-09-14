Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party leaders shifted to police station

Visakhapatnam : Several Telugu Desam Party leaders and supporters were shifted to police stations as they approached the GVMC Gandhi statue to participate in the hunger strike called out by the party against the arrest of its chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP Parliamentary Constituency general secretary Pasarla Prasad, Vice President Nandavarapu Somulu, other leaders Murthy Patnaik and Kampara Anand were arrested at Gopalapatnam police station.

Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao participated in the hunger strike from his residence as he was house arrested by the police. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said Naidu contributed generously in the development of the state and it was inappropriate to arrest him.

“Key leaders across the country are condemning the arrest of the TDP national president. No matter what the ruling party does, righteousness will emerge victorious in the end and Naidu will emerge unscathed from the skill development scam.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) was placed under house arrest by the police. TDP Visakhapatnam MLA V Ramakrishna Babu and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao were stopped by the police when they were trying to reach the hunger strike camp. Women who came to the venue to extend their support to the hunger strike were bundled up in police vehicles.