Visakhapatnam: Temple doors closed due to partial solar eclipse

Visakhapatnam: Following a partial solar eclipse, temples in Visakhapatnam remained closed.

The doors of the popular temples such as Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam and Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devalayam of TTD at Rushikonda were closed from Tuesday morning.

Devotees visiting Simhachalam temple had darshan from 6:30 am to 9 am on the eclipse day. After following 'kavatabandhanam' ritual, the temple doors remained shut for the devotees. According to Executive Officer of the temple V Trinadha Rao, Simhachalam temple will be opened for the devotees from 6:30 am on Wednesday after performing 'samprokshanam.' Besides Simhachalam, Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam was closed from 9 am to 8:30 pm. After performing the cleansing ritual, the temple was readied for the devotees.

Sampath Vinayagar temple, Karakachettu Polamamba Aalayam, Isukakonda Satyanarayana Swamy temple followed suit in observing eclipse rituals. Along with these temples, the pardahs of the sub temples too were drawn closed on the occasion.

Other temples located at HB Colony, NGGOs Colony, Ukkunagaram, Sheelanagar, Gopalapatnam, Madhavadhara, Kancharapalem and Akkayyapalem followed rituals on the eclipse day.