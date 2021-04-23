Visakhapatnam: Testing time for corona concerned

Visakhapatnam: It is a long wait for those waiting at labs to get tested for Covid-19 in Visakhapatnam. Even after making repeated trips to the government-run testing centres, many have been turned down for various reasons.

Lack of testing kits and absence of clarity in the schedule of testing appear to be common reasons cited at the PHCs and RHCs. "It is because of this issue, we approached a private lab for testing. Though we got the results in two days, we have no to clue as to how to go about the treatment next," says a Covid-19 patient, who is in home isolation at HB Colony.

While the testing in government health centres take four days' time, the results in private labs arrive in two days. However, the data thus received are hardly linked to the health department, ward/ village secretariats for further monitoring.

Though the non-critical cases are advised to prefer home isolation, accessing medical kits or getting connected with the ANMs or a doctor for further monitoring turn out to be a horrendous exercise. "My parents have been tested positive and are in home isolation. When we approach the area ANM for further assistance, the staff hardly responds or provide us medical kits.

Fortunately, my parents are asymptomatic. But imagine what would be our plight if they develop any complication," worries a resident of Gopalapatnam.

Absence of proper monitoring system is making things even worse as the asymptomatic patients at home are spreading the infection to the rest of the family, another major factor for the upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

With many hospitals denying admissions, absence of proper coordination between private labs and district administration is adding to the people's woes.

In times of emergency, when the ambulance service was availed to shift coronavirus patients to a hospital, lack of coordination between the ambulance team and the hospital staff is pushing the patients to go around other hospitals to check for vacancies.

At a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate, what draws a larger attention is appropriate healthcare to contain the spread of the pandemic and the district administration needs to focus on addressing these issues that are growing with each passing day.