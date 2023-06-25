Visakhapatnam: Three-day virtual programme on IPR

Visakhapatnam: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising an online programme on IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) from June 28 to 30 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The main objective of the session is to develop understanding of Intellectual Property (IP) among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), raise awareness about issues pertaining to the IPR and provide insights into the creation, ownership and protection of intellectual property.

This programme will help MSMEs to get familiarise with various types of IPR, patents, trademarks, copyrights, geographical indications (Gls), industrial designs, utility models, collective marks, certification marks, trade secrets and IPR incentive schemes. Sessions will be handled by legal and IP experts.