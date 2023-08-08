Visakhapatnam: Three die in a road accident

Visakhapatnam: Three people lost their lives in a road accident that took place due to high speed in Visakhapatnam on Monday night.

According to Dwarka Zone ACP Murthy, a car speeding from Sagar Nagar towards Yendada went out of control when it reached the Radisson Blu junction.

The car had hit the divider on the road, hit a tree and swerved to the other side. It had hit a two-wheeler that was passing by along the route then, killing a couple in the spot.











The couple was identified as Prithviraj (28) and Priyanka (21). They were travelling on a two-wheeler and died on the spot during the incident. They belonged to Rayagada of ​​Odisha.



Meanwhile, M. Manikumar (25), who was sitting in the back seat of the car, died in the car due to severe injuries.

On receiving the information, Arilova police and beach patrol personnel inspected the incident site. The dead bodies were shifted to King George Hospital.

Three youths in the car, who were under the influence of alcohol, fled from the scene.

Two others injured in the incident were shifted to KGH for treatment.

The youths who were in a car coming from Jodugullapalem towards Sagarnagar got into an argument with the youths at the Sagarnagar shortly before the accident.

Liquor bottles were smashed on the road. As a result, the youth of Sagar Nagar went to Jodugullapalem checkpost to complain.

Police found liquor bottles in the car involved in the accident. The police said that a detailed investigation will be conducted.