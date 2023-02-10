Visakhapatnam: Three youths die in a road accident

Visakhapatnam: Three youths died in a road accident near Venkojipalem junction.

The incident happened on Thursday midnight as the two-wheeler the three persons were travelling collided with a four-wheeler.

The mishap claimed the lives of the three of them on the spot. They were identified as Sai, Durga Prasad and Gopi. Their bodies were shifted to King George Hospital. A case was registered at the MVP police station. Investigation is on.