Visakhapatnam: Three youths die in a road accident
Visakhapatnam: Three youths died in a road accident near Venkojipalem junction.
The incident happened on Thursday midnight as the two-wheeler the three persons were travelling collided with a four-wheeler.
The mishap claimed the lives of the three of them on the spot. They were identified as Sai, Durga Prasad and Gopi. Their bodies were shifted to King George Hospital. A case was registered at the MVP police station. Investigation is on.
