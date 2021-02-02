Visakhapatnam to get 1,400 cr for development

Amaravati: The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a grant of Rs 1400 crore for the development of Visakhapatnam as per the recommendations of the State government.

It may be noted that the government appealed to the Centre for the sanction of funds to develop the Visakhapatnam city as a major economic hub and executive capital under three-capital formula.

The Finance Commission has also recommended a grant of Rs 300 crore for the supply of safe drinking water in Uddanam region of Srikakulam district, where people are suffering from kidney ailments, Rs 400 crore to solve drinking water problem in Palnadu region of Guntur and Kanigiri in Prakasam district and Rs 200 for uranium-affected Pulivendula region.

The Finance Commission said the special grant of Rs 2,300 crore given to the State should be used for this purpose. However, no funds will be released during 2021-22 under this account and Rs 460 crore each will be released during the next two years followed by Rs 690 crore each also in the next two years.