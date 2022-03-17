Visakhapatnam: Tourist spots in Agency areas to combat plastic pollution

Visakhapatnam: To place a check on the growing plastic menace, district administration is intensifying its combat measures at tourist spots in Agency areas.



In line with this, top priority is accorded to the tourist destinations in the region. Since a majority of tourist spots in Visakhapatnam are located in Agency areas, usage of plastic covers and products has gone up.In order to control it, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Ronanki Gopala Krishna announced that the use of plastic will be banned completely in tourist spots in the Agency areas from April 1.

The ITDA PO underlined the need to keep the environs plastic-free and the onus rests on each individual. He mentions that tourists should contribute to the endeavour and help the authorities concerned in maintaining the area a plastic-free zone.Tahsildars, MPDOs and tourism department officials were asked to consider serious steps to control plastic pollution.

"The focus is on two aspects. One, to build awareness among people, involving shop owners, restaurateurs and vendors. Two, to provide alternative bags such as jute and cloth bags through Van Dhan Vikas Kendra clusters," says Ronanki Gopala Krishna.

The no-plastic drive, initiated as a part of the Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam, includes inspections at regular intervals.

Officials concerned will take strict action against consumers and vendors in case they violate any norm.Tahsildars, MPDOs and divisional panchayat officers will create awareness on plastic ban at mandal centres and gram panchayats.

To add convenience to the tourists, a number of dustbins will be kept at various places.In order to beat plastic pollution and save the environs from its long-term negative effects, the district officials stress on strict implementation of micro-level strategies as well as individual contribution.Speaking to The Hans India, the ITDA PO says that the next focus is on recycling and effective solid waste management.